More progress on paying off debts

Most heartening for Union Properties, which recently launched a new project at Motor City as part of its comeback strategy, is that it has further cut down on its debt exposures. This meant a 56.5% reduction in its legacy bank debt to now total Dh682 million.

“The company successfully lowered its financial costs from Dh85 million in 2023 to Dh22 million in 2024 to date by restructuring its long-term debt with banks and paying them down,” said a statement.

That meant current assets have exceeded liabilities by Dh326.2 million, which ‘indicates a strong liquidity position and a very positive sign of financial health’. And that it is ‘well-equipped to cover its short-term obligations’.

The Dh6 billion target