Key numbers

* ENBD REIT, a real estate investment trust managed by Emirates NBD Asset Management Ltd., had a net asset value of $246 million as of December 31, following a dividend payment to shareholders of $4.9 million, as compared with the previous quarter’s NAV of $254 million cum-dividend.

* Its property portfolio value stands at $429 million, down from $435 million in the previous quarter, as a result of valuation losses . This was predominantly on its residential holdings.

* Occupancy across the portfolio improved to 81 per cent with an average unexpired lease term of 3.37 years.