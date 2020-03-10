Emaar has made a preemptive move to tackle ongoing slowdown in the hospitality sector. It has stopped bookings at four hotels in Dubai until August 31. Image Credit:

Dubai: Emaar Hospitality said it will stop bookings at some of its hotels between March 15 and August 31 amidst a general slowdown in the travel industry due to the coronavirus spread.

The hospitality arm of the Dubai developer said in an email to corporate clients that this covers the Address Fountain Views, Vida Creek Harbour Hotel, and Vida Emirates Hills. Instead, it will relocate guests who already have bookings there.

The email added that now is a “most difficult time” and that the company will change operation plans as a result. “Following the recent global impact on the travel industry drawing us to a state of force majeure, Emaar Hospitality Group has taken the decision to temporarily refocus its operations on a selected number of assets,” it said.