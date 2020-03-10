Dubai: Emaar Hospitality said it will stop bookings at some of its hotels between March 15 and August 31 amidst a general slowdown in the travel industry due to the coronavirus spread.
The hospitality arm of the Dubai developer said in an email to corporate clients that this covers the Address Fountain Views, Vida Creek Harbour Hotel, and Vida Emirates Hills. Instead, it will relocate guests who already have bookings there.
The email added that now is a “most difficult time” and that the company will change operation plans as a result. “Following the recent global impact on the travel industry drawing us to a state of force majeure, Emaar Hospitality Group has taken the decision to temporarily refocus its operations on a selected number of assets,” it said.
While bookings for guest rooms at the three hotels will be suspended, other services at these properties such as restaurants, swimming pools, and gyms will remain operational, Emaar said. Guests who already have reservations at any of the three hotels will be relocated to other Emaar properties - Palace Downtown, Address Dubai Mall, Address Boulevard, Manzil Downtown, and Address Dubai Marina Mall, among others.