It's Al Furjan community too has seen a fair bit of deal making during the period

Prices start at Dh2.35 million for a villa at Nad Al Sheba community. The location continues to be a firm favourite with UAE nationals. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Nakheel picked up some buying interest for its villas at Nad Al Sheba and Al Furjan, going against the still depressed buying sentiments in the wider market. The Dubai master-developer pulled in Dh223 million between March and end May, mostly for ready homes.

Nakheel sold 70 villas with a sales value of Dh170 million since March at Nad Al Sheba, and already popular with UAE nationals. “With a growing number of end-users among our customers, it’s clear buyers are committing long-term to the sector with a home to call their own,” said Aqil Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer.

“Remote working, home schooling and earlier restrictions on movement have resulted in people spending most of their time at home – with many rethinking their living arrangements and realising that they could do with more space to work and play.

“This, combined with competitive deals and our new virtual sales tool, has led to strong demand for villas with extra rooms and private gardens.”

Nearly 70 per cent of villas released at Nad Al Sheba, and 95 per cent of the 400-plus villas at the most recently completed phase at Al Furjan, are now sold.

The four- and five-bedroom villas at Nad Al Sheba start at Dh2.35 million.