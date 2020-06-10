1 of 11
Hanoi, Vietnam. Women, wearing protective clothing to shield from the sun, ride on a scooter as the temperature soars.
Image Credit: AFP
2 of 11
Vilnius, Lithuania A couple sit by the lake . Hot weather has set in with temperatures rising up to 21 Celsius (69,8 Fahrenheit) in Vilnius.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 11
Jammu, India. A boy cools himself at a water tap, on June 3.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 11
Jordan valley. Palestinian youths (L) and Jewish settlers gather at a water spot near the occupied West Bank village of al-Auja on May 15, as the region heads into a heat wave.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 11
Stockholm, Sweden. People enjoy warm and spring-like weather with high temperatures.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 11
Sidon, Lebanon. A man throws water on a girl playing in a pool, during hot weather.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 11
Dovedale, England. People in the water enjoy the hot weather.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 11
Tripoli, Libya. A boy dives off rocks as youths cool-off by the water from the hot weather at a beach off the Mediterranean coast of Libya's capital.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 11
Los Angeles, California. Smokey Bear wears a protective face mask as he warns of High Fire Danger at the Riverside Drive and Los Feliz Blvd entrance to Griffith Park.
Image Credit: The New York times
10 of 11
Lahore, Pakistan. Boys play with a tube well water during a hot summer day.
Image Credit: AFP
11 of 11
Salou, Spain. A boy jumps into the sea as he enjoys the sunny weather.
Image Credit: reuters