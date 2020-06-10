1 of 7
Mercedes-Maybach has announced a special edition of its uber luxury S 650 limousine. Featuring distinctive black and carbon fibre elements, the S 650 Maybach Night Edition is limited to just 15 examples.
Powered by a handcrafted 6.0-litre V12 biturbo engine producing 621 horsepower and 1,000Nm of torque, the Maybach S 650 is the most powerful in the Mercedes-Maybach saloon lineup and can do the 0-100kph sprint in just 4.6 seconds.
The S 650 Maybach Night Edition gets exclusive interior carbon fibre trim in the front and rear of the vehicle.
Finished with Obsidian Black exterior paint, it features a carbon fibre rear spoiler, and shadow “smoked” 20” Maybach forged wheels.
The Maybach S 650’s opulent interior features two executive rear seats with a 43-degree recline angle and power calf rests, front and rear seats with massage feature, a wood and leather steering wheel and leather-covered door sills and seat consoles, as well as extended interior ambient lighting in the rear cabin and rear seat entertainment.
Exclusive Nappa Leather upholstery in Porcelain and Black, Night Edition leather floor mats and a trunk mat in black with porcelain edges, along with Night Edition badges on the front fenders and interior trim round off the changes.
Its Magic Body Control suspension features a camera that automatically scans the road ahead and helps proactively counteract bumps and dips to offer the supremely smooth ride Maybachs are known for.
