Dubai: Dubai Municipality has launched a service for investors, entrepreneurs and tenants to easily find out the list of commercial activities permitted on plots of land.

By entering the plot number or Makani number through the comprehensive unified app of various municipality services, investors get the information.

The service was launched to make it easier for investors to know the extent to which the site matches the required activity and to make all data available within a single window.

The commercial activities on the lands are authorised by the planning system according to the approved land use. It is done based on the application of an innovative concept in smart information engineering channel to ensure easy access to information and services. This comes from the government’s wise directives to support investment, facilitate doing business, reduce procedures, and provide proactive services using the latest technologies.

Smart services

Providing the service through the Unified App is part of Dubai Municipality’s strategy to offer its smart services in accordance with the highest international standards, and its endeavor to enhance the customers’ experience and happiness, and keep pace with promising government strategies aimed at employing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution such as Artificial Intelligence to provide the latest smart services and solutions. The Unified App enables the beneficiary to benefit from the various services of the Municipality in various fields through only one application, characterized by comprehensiveness and ease of use.

The launch of the Unified App by Dubai Municipality is part of its belief in the importance of harnessing smart means to serve customers smoothly and easily, and in embodiment of the government’s efforts aimed at sustainable improvement of ways to provide services and the continuous aspiration to enhance the happiness and satisfaction of all members of society by adopting innovation to provide the best smart services with high quality and efficiency, through optimal use of modern technologies.