The industrial park and resort developer has confirmed its first overseas project, which will be in Africa. It will be in Angola, and conceived in much the same way as its mixed-use development - Dubai Investments Park - in Dubai.

This week, Aldar Properties of Abu Dhabi had confirmed a major investment on logistics real estate in Dubai Investments Park.

As for Dubai Investments, the Angola project will spread over 2,000 hectares and integrate residential, commercial and industrial real estate. It will mirror 'Dubai Investment's expertise in crafting immensely successful mixed-use developments', said a statement.

The project site comprises 3 kilometer of coastline and a 2-kilometer stretch of beach, 'presenting a canvas for versatile master planning'. The cost of the project has not been divulged.

2,000 hectares Land available for Dubai Investments Angola venture

"The area's topography allows for seamless integration of industrial, commercial, and residential zones, while preserving the natural beauty," the statement added.

Dubai Investments - trading at Dh2.36 on the DFM this morning - will develop the infrastructure and lease land to developers and investors for the project. The planning also extends to an 18-hole golf course and 'various' housing options.

The project is strategically located in Dande Municipality, Bengo Province, 50 kilometers from the capital Luanda and 33 kilometers west of the provincial capital, Caxito.

"DIP Angola presents a prime prospect for investors seeking diversification and business expansion..." says Khalid Bin Kalban. Image Credit: Supplied

Expansion had been in the works

Dubai Investments had plans to take its 'DIP model' to overseas markets for some time now. Saudi Arabia had been a prime candidate and in fact talks had progressed on this front. It was in the recent past that Africa was mentioned as an option - and that's exactly where the company has landed with the new announcement.

In between, the company had made a major real estate development commitment, in a Dh1 billion resort project up in Ras Al Khaimah's Al Marjan Island. There was also a stake buy in a UK digital bank and before that, becoming the single biggest shareholder in National General Insurance, Dubai.