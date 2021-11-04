Dubai: The holding company Dubai Investments recorded a 9 per cent gain net profits for the first nine months of 2021, totalling Dh455.6 million and continuing the series of upbeat results that listed companies in the UAE have been showing.
DI’s total income too was on the upward curve, weighing in at Dh2.6 billion as compared to Dh1.9 billion last year. The company operates one of the leading industrial and logistics parks in Dubai, and with the ongoing demand for warehousing and logistics, the Dubai Investment Park remains a steady contributor.
“The results for the first nine months have demonstrated resilience of our business model and is a strong performance across all segments,” said Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice-Chairman and CEO.
Dubai Investments has of late been making more inroads into the northern emirates, concluding a Dh1 billion deal to build a hospitality project in Ras Al Khaimah. “After careful evaluation and in line with market trends, the Group is channeling resources towards strengthening its foothold in the real estate market,” the CEO said. “Especially with the improved sentiment within the sector from both local and international markets.”