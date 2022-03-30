Dubai: Diamond Developers and Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group) announced the launch of ‘The Sustainable City – Yiti’ in Muscat on Wednesday.
Spread over 1 million sq. m, the nearly $1 billion project is situated in Muscat, overlooking the Sea of Oman. The city will be developed within the phase 1 of the Yiti Integrated Tourism Development Masterplan.
With sustainable innovation at the heart of the development, the project will feature 1,657 residential units including 300 eco-friendly and energy-efficient villas.
The city will also feature a four-star neighborhood hotel with 197 rooms, a five-star resort with 170 rooms and a range of restaurants, numerous leisure facilities, and beachfront access. The resort will also manage 132 luxury serviced apartments.
In line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to reduce dependency on non-renewable sources of energy, the city is designed to produce 100 per cent of its energy requirements from renewables which include solar panels and biogas. It will also recycle all its water and waste and use it for irrigation.
Eng. Faris Saeed, Chairman of Diamond Developers said ‘The Sustainable City – Yiti’ is a working model for future cities. “The project is expected to be one of the region’s most sustainable cities, and by adopting the latest solutions in energy production, vertical farming, humidity harvesting, and autonomous transportation, we aim to be net zero carbon by 2040, in line with Oman’s vision and national strategy.”
Eng. Mohammed Salim Al Busaidi, Chairman of OMRAN Group, said: “Yiti will open avenues for numerous lucrative investment opportunities for both local and international investors in line with the directions of Oman Investment Authority.”
With a holistic approach to sustainability, the city will play a significant role in reducing carbon emissions by adopting clean mobility solutions like autonomies shuttles and electric cars, and by deploying EV charging stations around the project. The residential areas, designed to be car-free, will not only provide a safe environment for families but also encourage residents to build strong social connections within the community.
The city will also feature a number of sports facilities which include jogging and cycling tracks, an equestrian club, and a horse track. It will also include a plaza that hosts a selection of commercial outlets, like shops, restaurants, and cafes.