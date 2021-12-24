A compelling reason to buy a home

On Friday (December 24), Danube organised a Christmas carnival for its residents and investors at its Miraclz community in Arjan.



Speaking to Gulf News at the event, Anis Sajan, Vice-Chairman of the Danube Group, said: “Miraclz is the eighth property by Danube. Most of the expats in the UAE live in rented houses. Everyone who is working in the UAE is planning to buy houses in their home country.



"But why not buy flat here in UAE, which we call a second home? Why not have a home in a country where we work? That's the motto of Miraclz.



"Stop paying rent and start owning your own house. That is our tagline and with the installment plan anyone can own a home in the UAE within 3 years. That's the idea behind Miraclz.



“For instance a studio flat on the higher side is Dh400,000. The lower the flat the lesser the amount.”



And, how does Danube keep it affordable? Sajan sai: “Danube is in the building material business for the last 28 years. We started as a building materials company in 1992. So, most of the property builders had to buy materials from companies like Danube.



"When we develop a building , the mark up which we charge to the other developers we pass it on to the clients. Be it anything - interiors, furniture, or whatever a property needs, we import it. The infrastructure we built for the last 27 years made us who we are and that's why we can afford such quality standard service.



“More people want to move to Dubai and businesses are flourishing. It is said that after a world expo is held in a country, its economy rises. When the economy goes up the prices of property go up."



- Surabhi Vasundharadevi