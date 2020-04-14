Service charges will be brought down in Dubai as part of a RERA initiative. Image Credit: iStockphoto

Dubai: Dubai's property owners can look forward to paying lower service charges this year, as part of wider efforts to lower the associated costs involved in owning a home in the emirate.

This is one of the initiatives being rolled out by Dubai Land Department in alliance with Owner Association management companies.

Also, all fines clocked up by property owners for not paying service charges in 2019 and this year are being waived, as reported by 'Gulf News' on Monday. Owners will also be eligible to pay off their service charges via installments.

According to Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Agency), “In these exceptional global circumstances, everyone is expected to show solidarity and cooperation to meet the call of our wise leadership to combat the global epidemic.

"JOP (jointly owned property) management companies and developers seek to show the highest degree of care and understanding of the current situation and the consequences that may result from it that burden people."