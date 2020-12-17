Dubai: Arabtec Holding and some of its subsidiaries have formally filed for liquidation, which marks a significant moment for the UAE's construction sector. This follows the approval a majority of shareholders had given to the Board to pursue this option after the company failed to secure new funds.
Now follows the months of legal processes that will see the company wind down its operations, and which will include paying off creditors and subcontractors. It is for the future to determine how much each of them will be paid.
The company's liabilities - those to banks and other creditors - are estimated at over Dh18 billion. The market also talks about secondary obligations of another Dh15 billion or thereabouts. Arabtec is expected to provide a full breakdown of these numbers.