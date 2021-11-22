Dubai: Dubai’s most expensive penthouses are getting picked up at the earliest. One has just sold for Dh95 million, at the Palme Couture project on the Palm.
At Dh5,300 a square foot, the ‘Royal Penthouse’ was actually resold, and most of the other units at the project too have found buyers, mostly from Europe. “The project canvas comprises of high-end Italian brands, exceptional light arrangements, seaside views, and a distinct combination of fine marbles,” said Kareem Fahmy, founder and CEO of Innovate Living, the developer. “All of the elements were chosen with care to surpass the physical space and turn it into a lasting experience.
“Our goal with Palme Couture Residences was to provide a unique residential opportunity in Dubai.”