Dubai: Aldar Properties of Abu Dhabi will commit Dh1 billion into its education arm to develop an extensive school network in the emirate. More than 80 per cent of these funds have already found their way into education projects as Aldar Education develops its status of being a ‘premium school operator’ in the emirate.
In recent days and weeks, Aldar has been making a series of strategic moves, like getting into Egypt and Ras Al Khaimah, launching a short-stay venture in Abu Dhabi, and more. The education push is not exactly new – Aldar already owns nine schools under Aldar Academies and Cranleigh Abu Dhabi and manages another 11 academic entities.
Through the Dh1 billion investment, Aldar aims to increase the existing student capacity under its network to over 40,000 seats by the 2024-2t academic year This will be achieved through new ventures as well as buyouts of existing schools.
On Yas Island, where Aldar is launching and developing a range of new community-themed developments, Aldar Education will operate a new school within the Noya community in Yas North. A British curriculum school, it will be operated by Aldar Academies.
On Saadiyat Island, Aldar Education is expanding the ‘outstanding’ rated Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, which will increase the school’s capacity and facilities. Aldar will also develop another school under the Aldar Academies brand on Saadiyat Island.
Touch all lives
“Aldar touches multiple aspects of life in Abu Dhabi, and it is our responsibility to ensure that we are making a positive impact on all communities in which we operate,” said Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group CEO in a statement. “In this regard, Aldar Education is one of our most critical touch points with the community and we want to ensure that more families can benefit from the quality, innovative education we offer in our schools.
"This latest investment will help us make notable progress in this direction and it also makes financial sense for a business that is of huge strategic importance to the Group.”
After taking a backseat in 2020, the year of the pandemic, investments in education and associated ventures have shot up significantly. While part of these investments are tied to technology that aids remote schooling, the bulk remains focussed on traditional ways of imparting education.