Dubai: Aldar in Abu Dhabi is getting into the ready game. The developer has launched for sale 182 apartments at a completed tower on Reem Island, with prices starting at Dh590,000 for studios and Dh885,000 for one-bedroom apartments. Sales start on February 13.
These apartments are in the second building within the ‘Reflection’ cluster on Reem Island. So, what’s different with Aldar’s approach? The developer waited to complete the project to launch sales rather than go the offplan way.
The second tower is “brought to the market to cater to specific demand from both home buyers and investors for ready-to-move-in properties”.
“The added benefit of the project is that it is ready for homeowners or their tenants to occupy homes within the coming months in a prime location in Abu Dhabi,” said Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development. “With the first building fully operational and occupied, as well as the facilities and amenities in place, this is one of the very few new turnkey solutions in the market today.”
In Dubai, ready home sales continue to dominate, even though offplan launches and sales have made headway since the second-half of last year.