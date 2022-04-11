Dubai: Aldar Properties is back into offplan launch mode with the second stage release of 554 villas at its Dh2 billion 'Fay Alreeman' development in Abu Dhabi’s Alshamkha area. The prices for these three, four-, five- and six-bedroom homes start from Dh2.7 million and will go on sale April 24. Completion is scheduled for last quarter of 2025.
The units are available for purchase only by UAE Nationals. “Alreeman II has been well received by the market as UAE Nationals continue to seek well-priced, high-quality and comfortable living spaces in desirable destinations across the emirate,” said Rashed Al Omaira, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldar Development. “Launching a range of villas in the second phase is a direct response to the demand we have seen in the market for a ready product that residents can quickly move into.”
The Alreeman II villas will be spread over 2.4 million square metres. Average sizes range from 301 square metres for a three-bedroom villa to 507 square metres for a six-bedroom home.
In recent weeks, Aldar had been on an investment spree, buying a mall and a resort in Ras Al Khaimah. The announcement by its property development arm of ‘Alreeman II’ shows the developer is ready with more offplan releases. This also follows the Abu Dhabi master-developer’s confirmation of ‘Louvre’ branded residences on Saadiyat Island.