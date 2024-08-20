Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi hotels received more than 2 million visitors during the first five months of this year, according to recent data released by the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi.

The data, based on statistics from the Department of Culture and Tourism—Abu Dhabi, showed that hotel revenues rose to Dh3.18 billion from January to May 2024.

Monthly revenues were Dh629.7 million in January, Dh717.1 million in February, Dh608 million in March, Dh660.3 million in April, and Dh566.5 million in May. Visitor numbers included 498.7k in January, 507.4k in February, 433.7k in March, 500.08k in April, and 471.8k in May.

Abu Dhabi city hosted most of these visitors, with 2.179 million, while Al Ain saw around 169,000 visitors, and the Al Dhafra region welcomed approximately 64,000.

According to the state news agency WAM, as of May, Abu Dhabi had 169 hotel establishments offering 34,079 rooms, including 126 hotels with 28,600 rooms and 43 hotel apartments with 5,476 rooms.

Abu Dhabi National Hotels, the owner of prominent brands such as the Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal; Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Villas; Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort; and Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, reported a significant rise in net profits to Dh1.15 billion in the first half of 2024, up from Dh239.36 million in the same period of 2023.

According to their financial results, revenue from customer contracts surged to Dh1.22 billion in H1 2024, compared to Dh809.31 million as of June 30, 2023.