How does Cloud Box Technologies stay updated with the latest cyberthreats and vulnerabilities, and how are these insights incorporated into the company’s cybersecurity solutions?
At Cloud Box Technologies, it is a process to continuously update on emerging threats and upcoming trends in security; collaborate with our partners who specialise in security solutions; ensure our team has the highest and most-updated certifications; and participate in security conferences. These insights are incorporated into our cybersecurity solutions through proactive vulnerability assessments, threat intelligence-driven defence procedures, robust network security architectures, and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies. All our security solutions are also linked with MITRE, Anomaly, and Recorded Future, which constantly monitor and update threat vectors and the dark web. Our in-house incident response activities also contribute to enhancing our solutions. Our commitment to continuous learning and collaboration allows us to protect our clients effectively.
What strategies do you employ to maintain operational resilience and ensure business continuity in the face of cyber-threats?
Cybersecurity by itself is extremely fluid in nature; there is no commonality across clientele. Protection that works for one client may not be applicable to another. We employ several strategies from our playbook, which is constantly evolving and crafted by industry experts and partners, to maintain operational integrity and business continuity. These include the implementation of backup and DR solutions, conducting regular risk assessments and vulnerability scans, establishing incident response plans, and establishing authentication protocols. These proactive measures help us detect and mitigate potential threats, minimise downtime, and ensure uninterrupted operations for our clients.
Can you provide examples of successful cybersecurity implementations by Cloud Box Technologies in the Middle East and the positive impact they have had on organisations’ security posture?
For reasons of non-disclosure agreements, we cannot name organisations. One of our major installations is in the retail space, with approximately 3,000 users. The steps included an initial assessment coupled with a vulnerability assessment and examining even the minutiae of the current infrastructure. The next step was to mutually agree on the security gaps that needed to be addressed and develop a framework that protected the existing infrastructure while addressing the gaps in security. Finally, we offered solutions from our deep portfolio of partners, including incident tracking, and integrated them into the security posture to reinforce the resilience of the organisations. We have upwards of 30,000 users in various verticals, managing their security and protecting them from threats. We can confidently say that there have been no breaches, which affords peace of mind to the IT departments and poses no threat to business continuity.
What would be your top four recommendations to reduce cybersecurity risks?
There are numerous steps any organisation should take to stay secure today. But the four key recommendations we would make would be:
● Educate the employees in terms of security and how they can play a major role in protecting the company from external threats like phishing, social engineering, and malicious downloads.
● Implement robust access controls with strong MFA mechanisms to prevent unauthorised access to sensitive data.
● Establish a regular software update procedure for all operating systems and devices so that they are regularly updated with the latest security patches and fixes, reducing vulnerabilities.
● Finally, the steps to be taken in the event of a cybersecurity incident should be outlined in an incident response plan that is developed and regularly tested.