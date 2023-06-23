What strategies do you employ to maintain operational resilience and ensure business continuity in the face of cyber-threats?

Cybersecurity by itself is extremely fluid in nature; there is no commonality across clientele. Protection that works for one client may not be applicable to another. We employ several strategies from our playbook, which is constantly evolving and crafted by industry experts and partners, to maintain operational integrity and business continuity. These include the implementation of backup and DR solutions, conducting regular risk assessments and vulnerability scans, establishing incident response plans, and establishing authentication protocols. These proactive measures help us detect and mitigate potential threats, minimise downtime, and ensure uninterrupted operations for our clients.

Can you provide examples of successful cybersecurity implementations by Cloud Box Technologies in the Middle East and the positive impact they have had on organisations’ security posture?

For reasons of non-disclosure agreements, we cannot name organisations. One of our major installations is in the retail space, with approximately 3,000 users. The steps included an initial assessment coupled with a vulnerability assessment and examining even the minutiae of the current infrastructure. The next step was to mutually agree on the security gaps that needed to be addressed and develop a framework that protected the existing infrastructure while addressing the gaps in security. Finally, we offered solutions from our deep portfolio of partners, including incident tracking, and integrated them into the security posture to reinforce the resilience of the organisations. We have upwards of 30,000 users in various verticals, managing their security and protecting them from threats. We can confidently say that there have been no breaches, which affords peace of mind to the IT departments and poses no threat to business continuity.

What would be your top four recommendations to reduce cybersecurity risks?

There are numerous steps any organisation should take to stay secure today. But the four key recommendations we would make would be:

● Educate the employees in terms of security and how they can play a major role in protecting the company from external threats like phishing, social engineering, and malicious downloads.

● Implement robust access controls with strong MFA mechanisms to prevent unauthorised access to sensitive data.

● Establish a regular software update procedure for all operating systems and devices so that they are regularly updated with the latest security patches and fixes, reducing vulnerabilities.