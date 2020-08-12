Hiroki Sasai, General Manager, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Company (Dubai Branch) Image Credit: Supplied

How established is Tokio Marine Insurance?

A: Founded in 1879, Tokio Marine Group is Japan’s oldest insurance company with a presence in over 45 countries worldwide. We are deeply committed to the UAE market as we complete 44 years in the UAE with Al Futtaim Development Services as our local agents. Known for its swift claims handling service and customer support, we are now providing one of the best insurance services in the UAE.

How is Tokio Marine evolving for the future of insurance in the UAE?

Digitalisation has been at the core of our vision for the UAE. From launching our online platform to buying a car insurance within few minutes to reporting claims online, we are aiming to be the most trusted digital insurer in the UAE. With customer trust as the foundation of all our activities, we have increased our customer support channels to WhatsApp & Chatbots as well. You can now access our insurance services including home and travel insurance with zero paperwork and zero agent interaction.

Does buying home insurance make sense in these times?