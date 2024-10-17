Monitoring traffic

Fusion uses technology to help decision-makers in transport planning and understanding the needs of commuters. It is linked to a massive data warehouse of more than 70 billion rows.

The intelligent platform employs advanced data mining and machine learning techniques to create visual illustrations that help identify different travel patterns of traffic movement.

When an accident occurs, Fusion can analyse the impact it has on traffic movement. Image Credit: Ashwani Kumar/Gulf News

For instance, traffic behaviours differ during school vacations and during the academic year, as well as during peak and non-peak hours and on weekdays and weekends.

The AI tool generates travel patterns and offers insights into why traffic is heavy on certain days and during specific periods.

Accident impact

When an accident occurs, Fusion tracks its impact on traffic and vehicle movement. Monitoring minor and major accidents, and their effects helps plan responsive measures. Data analytics provides insights on how to anticipate future challenges, manage impacts more effectively, and plan emergency responses more quickly. Examining related components, such as traffic congestion and accidents together, aids in understanding what happened and how to make better and faster decisions in the future.

Aviation and maritime

Fusion can help draw travel patterns by analysing the volume of flights arriving at and departing from Zayed International Airport. It also offers insights into the origins, destinations, ferry trips, water taxis, capacity, occupancy, and user behaviour. Analysing data from aviation and maritime sources helps develop a holistic view.

People, land use, mobility

Fusion provides insights into the total population, its distribution, planned growth, and how it changes daily. It shows the density of an area, how it fluctuates at different hours of the day, people’s movement, and the trips in and out of the mainland, identifying the top hotspots, among other factors.