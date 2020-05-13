Budgets had already been cut by 5% in mid-April in response to the coronavirus outbreak

Dubai: Oman will cut the budgets of government bodies and the armed forces by a further 5% this year, as part of measures to offset the impact of falls in oil prices, the state news agency cited a finance ministry statement as saying on Wednesday.

The budgets had already been cut by 5% in mid-April in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Oman’s fiscal deficits and maturing external and domestic debt will average slightly more than $12 billion annually over the next four years, or 17 per cent of annual GDP, according to forecasts. Its estimated fiscal breakeven oil price is close to $90/bbl - the second highest in the GCC after Bahrain.

Owing to a sharp drop in oil prices and production cuts under the recent OPEC+ agreement, rating agency Standard & Poor's expects Oman’s fiscal deficit (excluding investment income on sovereign wealth fund assets) will rise to 17.5 per cent of GDP ($11 billion) from 9.7 per cent in 2019.