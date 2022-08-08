A campaign to highlight the achievements of Emiratis in the private sector to encourage more UAE nationals to work in private companies was launched on Monday.
The ‘NAFIS..Your Way campaign’ by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) will showcase ambitious Emiratis around the UAE working in diverse roles within the private sector including technology, engineering, consulting, financial services and healthcare. They will be sharing their experiences and offer advice to fellow UAE nationals.
Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of ETCC, said: “Since the launch of NAFIS in 2021, we have encountered numerous examples of curious, hard-working, and smart Emiratis who have developed interesting careers in the private sector. As the UAE continues its journey towards progress, the contributions of individuals like this in the private sector will be critical in creating an advanced, sustainable future for all. We hope that the ‘NAFIS..Your Way’ campaign encourages young jobseekers to follow in the footsteps of these wonderfully unique Emiratis in the private sector, and to carve their own path forward.”
NAFIS has formed numerous partnerships with public and private sector organisations to increase UAE nationals’ contribution to the economic advancement of the country and drive local talent to take up jobs in specialised fields that require technical and creative skills.