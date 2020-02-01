GN Media’s new service designed to help people looking to enter job market

Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai. Getthat.com, the online classifieds portal of GN Media, has launched a service that allows the best people in the business to curate your CV and put you on the high road to success.

The new service is designed to help people looking to enter a job market in a new country or who need help in selling themselves. It can also help you if your applications haven’t got the views or calls you were expecting, you’re considering a career change, or you’re returning to work after a long gap.

It can also help if you are not familiar with an Applicant Tracking System (ATS).

Optimising your CV

Statistics show that up to 75 per cent of applications from prospective job seekers don’t get through the ATS. This means that if your CV is not ATS optimised, your CV gets relegated to a virtual bin and no prospective employer will glance at your CV ever again.

At getthat.com our team of writers know exactly how the system works, creating each CV with the right structure and choice of words to pass the ATS.

A recruiter on average spends between 5 to 10 seconds scanning a resume. This means that if your CV is not tailored to a specific job, it is difficult to get it past the recruiter.

Scanning resume

With getthat.com on your side, our writers will work one-on-one with you to create a professional resume that puts you in the best light through your CV.

An excellent price structure also offers CV writing options catering to various requirements, from Professional Cover Letter Writing and a CV writing service to premium packages.