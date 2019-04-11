Dubai: National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has launched Investment Management business to provide mass affluent priority banking, high-networth and institutional investors with high quality, independently-researched and risk-based investment solutions.

The bank will use more than 30 best-in-class international fund managers to build the model portfolio. NBF investment solutions provide investors with a one-stop service through an individually-tailored customer journey. The bank helps investors define their investment objectives and long-term financial aspirations in line with individual circumstances including risk appetite, lifecycle and time horizon.

The bank’s engagement continues beyond the initial sale as the portfolio is tracked and is continuously adjusted and rebalanced to respond to changing personal circumstances and market trends.

The investor’s individual experience and profiling assessment will determine the choice of the investor’s portfolio. With NBF, model portfolio solutions can start from as low as $25,000 (Dh91,825) for lumpsum investments and as low as $1,000 for a monthly contribution in a systematic investment plan — across both conventional and Sharia-compliant investment solutions.

NBF’s investment solutions are offered in 8 distinct risk-based model portfolios, comprised of independently-researched, multi-asset mutual funds. Each portfolio contains an average of 12 mutual funds that invest in various asset classes and geographies. The bank collaborates with MorningStar, an independent investment research firm, to construct and dynamically manage the portfolios.