Dubai: There will be lots more of themed experiences at Dubai Parks after shareholders gave the go-ahead to expand the offers at the existing Bollywood Parks and Motiongate.
The operating company, DXB Entertainments, will be utilising the funds it had rased from a 2016 rights issue and which were originally meant to build a Six Flags Dubai project next to the existing facilities at Dubai Parks.
But recently, the operator confirmed that it had put on hold the Six Flags push, which means those funds will come in handy in expanding its already popular concepts.
According to Mohammad Almulla, CEO and Managing Director of DXB Entertainments, “In Dubai Parks and Resorts we have a market leading asset. With the addition of the new rides, including world record rides, we will further cement our position as the leading integrated theme park destination in the region.
“The expansion offsets part of the existing capital commitment for the already approved Bollywood Parks Dubai enhancement plan, which we started at the end of last year.
“The expansion complements our hotel strategy designed to grow international visitation by positioning Dubai Parks and Resorts as a holiday destination with over 1,300 hotel rooms expected to be delivered by 2020, with the third-party owned and operated Rove Hotel opening later this year and the Legoland Hotel opening in 2020.”