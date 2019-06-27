Lebanon’s public debt is 150% of GDP, among the largest in the world

BEIRUT. Slowing capital inflows to Lebanon and weaker deposit growth increase the risk of a government response that will include a debt rescheduling or another liability management exercise that may constitute a default, Moody’s Investors Service said.

This was despite fiscal consolidation measures included in the draft 2019 budget that is being debated in parliament, Moody’s said in a June 25 credit analysis.

Asked about the report, Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Thursday “matters are under control”.

The draft budget aims to cut the deficit to 7.6 per cent of gross domestic product from 11.5 per cent last year, with Lebanese leaders warning the country faces financial crisis without reform.

Lebanon’s public debt is 150 per cent of GDP, among the largest in the world. State finances are strained by a bloated public sector, high debt-servicing costs and subsidies for power.