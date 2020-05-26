Your go-to sources for timely advice before setting up your dream biz in the UAE

Commitbiz provides curated consultancy services to its value partners across a host of industries Image Credit: Supplied

COMMITBIZ MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS

A one-stop solution provider for business set-up and allied services in the UAE, for Commitbiz, it is the trust of its valued clients that keep its team going. At heart, Commitbiz is a team of people passionate about taking on immense challenges that matter to leading organisations, and often to the world.

Services

The branded consultancy firm offers a bouquet of services ranging from company incorporation and local sponsorship to VAT registration, tax consulting, accounting and bank account opening, as well as digital and product marketing.

Contact details

Level 10, Dubai World Trade Centre Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road, P.O. Box 293816, Dubai, UAE

Mobile/WhatsApp: +971 56 592 7847 | Landline +971 4 386 7444 | Email info@commitbiz.com | Website www.commitbiz.com | Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Commitbiz | Twitter https://twitter.com/Commitbiz | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/commit-fze | Instagram https://www.instagram.com/commitbiz/ | YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3JFhsfXHbjeusiEXz74xIw

Glee Hospitality Solutions offers curated options for entrepreneurs planning to move into the the lucrative F&B space in the UAE and KSA

GLEE HOSPITALITY SOLUTIONS

Glee Hospitality stands as one of the UAE’s leading hospitality consultancy and management solutions firms.

Services

The company offers a wide range of essential services that includes business development, sales, marketing and operations of F&B ventures in the region. The company’s expertise includes concept development, conducting financial feasibility, securing locations, interior design, brand identity development, fit-out contract tendering, accounts, recruitment/staff training and menu design, as well as full operation management.

Contact

Dubai Office: Sidra Tower, Media City, Office 1201, P.O Box 922202, Dubai, U.A.E

Tel: +971 4 450 3775 | Email: info@gleehospitality.com

Riyadh Office: Nimr Al Nakheel Centre, Building A, 1st Floor, Imam Saud Bin Abdulaziz Bin Muhammad Road, Riyadh

Tel: +966 11 834 0712 | Website: https://gleehospitality.com/

Excellent credentials and timely advice from the best minds in the business make Aurion Business Consultants a compelling choice for entrepreneurs seeking solutions when setting up business in the UAE Image Credit: Supplied

AURION BUSINESS CONSULTANTS

Established in 2006, Team Aurion is headed by Syam Panayickal Prabhu, a Post Graduate in Law and conversant with Commercial Company Law related to the incorporation of companies in the UAE. Aurion designs the ideal free zone company package based on the entrepreneur’s requirements and budget.

Services

The company’s portfolio of services is wide and varied including everything from company incorporation, amendments, liquidation, PRO services, bank account opening and ISO standards consulting, to VAT registration assistance, Tax Residence Certificate and Trademark registration, as well as a host of other support services that the investor might require.

Contact

Dubai Office: Office # 213 & 214, 6 EA Building DAFZA (Dubai Airport Freezone)

Mobile: +971 50 482 5561 | Landline +971 4 250 4150

Sharjah Office: Office # 2 & 3, Z Bldg. (formerly HSBC Bank office), Sharjah Airport International Freezone

Phone +971 6 557 9726 | Website www.aurionuae.com

A boutique SME business consultancy that has the ability to look at the big picture, My Business Consulting DMCC offers bespoke business set-up solutions to entrepreneurs who aspire to reach for the stars Image Credit: Supplied

MY BUSINESS CONSULTING DMCC

The Multi-award-winning corporate service provider offers bespoke business set-up solutions for investors, willing to establish and grow their businesses in the UAE.

Services

Business set-up in most popular UAE Free Zones; immigration and admin support; corporate and personal bank accounts opening; assistance with accounting, bookkeeping, and VAT compliance.

Contact

Offices 704, 705, 305, Indigo Tower, Jumeirah Lake Towers, P.O. Box 340531, Dubai, UAE