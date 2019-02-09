The bond programme will be done in two tranches, the first of which could be in the next two months, said G.R.K. Prasad, director at Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd, the Indian company that operates a coal-fired power plant in Zambia. Zesco Ltd, the state-owned electricity supplier that the plant supplies, owes Nava Bharat $169 million, he said on Friday on a call with investors.