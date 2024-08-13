Dubai: Yalla Group Limited (Yalla Group), the largest Middle East and North Africa (MENA)- based online social networking and gaming company, today announced its financial results for Q2-2024. The company logged over Dh587.3 million ($159.9 million) in revenue, a 4.7 percent increase year over year (YoY).

The company's revenues surpassed Dh298.3 million ($81.2 million) in the second quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 2.5 per cent year-over-year.

Net income in the second quarter of 2024 grew significantly to Dh115.3 million ($31.4 million), with a substantial 10.9 per cent rise from AED103.9 million ($28.3 million) in the second quarter of 2023.

Yang Tao, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Yalla, said, "We delivered another solid set of results for the second quarter of 2024, led by total revenues of Dh298.3 million, exceeding the top end of our guidance despite the impact of the Ramadan holiday.

"This strong performance was supported by our success in enhancing operational procedures, boosting user engagement, optimising technology utilisation to improve efficiency, and refining our user acquisition strategies, which drove a 14.1 per cent year-over-year increase in average MAUs to 39.0 million for the second quarter."