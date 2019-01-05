Helping underpin the rally was optimism ahead of next week’s meeting between US and Chinese delegations on resolving trade disputes that have rattled global markets. In addition, the People’s Bank of China said it will trim its reserve requirement ratio by 1 percentage point, releasing about $116 billion of liquidity. The attempt to shore up the nation’s slowing economy will feed into broad emerging-market strength, according to Frances Donald, the head of macro strategy at Manulife Asset Management in Toronto.