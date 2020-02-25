Owner of Louis Vuitton brand, Bernard Arnault saw a $4.8 billion dip in his personal fortunes after Monday's stock market swings. He wasn't the only one - even Amazon's Jeff Bezos lost some. Image Credit: Bloomberg

San Francisco (Bloomberg): The world’s 500 richest people lost a combined $139 billion Monday as markets buckled amid fears that the coronavirus will hammer the global economy. It’s the biggest wealth drop for the group since the Bloomberg Billionaires Index began tracking that figure in October 2016.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each dropped more than 3 per cent on the day, the most in more than two years, as authorities struggled to contain the virus. Bernard Arnault, chairman of luxury goods maker LVMH, and Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos led the declines, with each losing more than $4.8 billion.

Amancio Ortega, CEO of Zara parent Inditex SA, tumbled $4 billion, and the fortunes of everyone else in the top 10 slid by at least $2.3 billion.

Bernard Arnault of LVMH. Luxury brands are particularly hit hard after Chinese shoppers started staying away over the virus spread.

China, where the virus originated, makes up 40 per cent of the global market for luxury goods. Paris-based LVMH increased its Asia share excluding Japan to 30 per cent last year from 15 per cent in 2002.