Dubai: Businesses in the UAE could come up with a 4.4 per cent salary hike this year, a marginal hike on the 4.2 per cent gain employees got in 2022. This is according to a survey of nearly 500 businesses in the UAE by WTW, an advisory firm.
Organisations are raising their pay packets for three specific reasons: 80 per cent say they are concerned about inflation (and trying to match inflationary increases with salary hikes); 37 per cent said they are responding to a ‘challenging’ labour market; and 32 per cent said they want to improve the retention of existing staff.
“Employers are facing tough choices as they try to control costs during a challenging economic climate - but also struggle to keep their pay levels attractive,” said Laurent Leclere, Director of Reward Data Intelligence, WTW UAE. “The pressure of inflation and a competitive labour market are forcing many to increase their pay budgets so that they can both retain and attract the best staff.
“Those organizations that succeed will have a clear reward strategy and an understanding of what employees are looking for.”
