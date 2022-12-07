Dubai: If UAE businesses want to retain their top talent, they will have to bump up salaries according to the latest Salary Guide published by specialised staffing firm Robert Half.
The report added that with global inflation trends rising, it was imperative that better packages be offered to hire and retain employees.
The survey, which interviewed 500 professionals, revealed that 74 per cent of the respondents were considering a new role in 2023 - a higher salary is the biggest motivator for the majority of them.
Employers in the UAE have met some of the demand with 31 per cent of workers having received a pay-rise to help with the rising cost of living, and the same proportion have been offered extra bonuses and increases in their regular allowances.
Apart from monetary benefits, some businesses are also offering employees other perks such as mental wellbeing support and finance training.
However, the report revealed that, the general trend was that of cuts on the employers' side. Along with a freeze on new hiring, many are cutting down on allowances and moving costs for overseas hires.