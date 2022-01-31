Dubai: the UAE Ministry of Finance will introduce a corporate tax on business profits on financial years starting on or after June 1, 2023. The Ministry also confirmed that there will be no tax on profits of up to Dh375,000, in a move that will help small businesses.

No corporate tax will apply on personal income from employment, real estate and other investments, or any other income earned by individuals that do not arise from business or other forms of commercial activity, licensed or otherwise.

"The UAE is moving gradually from a non-tax environment to a tax environment - that will give the UAE Government additional income to fund the country’s development activities," said Rizwan Sajan, Chairman of Danube Group. "This comes about four years after the introduction of VAT - on January 1, 2018.

Across the board tax

Until now, UAE’s corporate taxes only applied to banks and insurance companies. They are taxed at 20 per cent. Individual emirates have already impose a limited corporate tax on enterprises engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas at rates up to 55 per cent.

Although personal income tax is still absent in the Gulf, many countries have in recent years rolled out VAT (value added tax) on individuals and business activities, with Saudi Arabia tripling the rate to 15 per cent last year.

"This might pressure businesses into initially," said Rizwan Sajan of Danube Group. "However, businesses will adjust to this eventually like in the rest of the developed world."

The latest UAE announcement should be seen as a natural progression to leading economies of the world wanting to set a minimum tax on corporates. It is intended to stop the practice of corporate titans – especially US technology ones – having skeletal operations in low tax regime and then paying little on their profits in their home country.

Tax deductions Corporate taxes can be lowered through various deductions and so the effective corporate tax rate - i.e., the rate a business actually pays - is usually lower than the statutory rate, which in the UAE's case is 9 per cent.



The effort at a minimum corporate tax cutting across jurisdictions gained traction in the months after the pandemic broke out and nations were facing severe economic disruptions. The UAE’s move to introduce across-the-board capital gains tax “brings the UAE's corporate tax regime to be in sync with the global moves,” said a tax consultant.