Dubai: Financial services, especially roles in auditing, and jobs in legal will likely see higher than average salary increases in 2023, with employers looking to recruit the best talent ahead of the UAE’s rollout of a corporate tax.
The average starting salaries for professional services in the UAE are already up 3.2 per cent year-on-year, according to the consultancy Robert Half. However, changes to laws, rules and regulations will create ‘surge-pricing’ of around 5 per cent for financial services and legal sectors, according to Robert Half’s 2023 Salary Guide.
With the introduction of corporate tax in June 2023, businesses want to ensure they are equipped with the right talent, said the survey. As a result, demand for tax experts - particularly those who can work with the government and understand local requirements - is high, salaries are increasing, and businesses compete for the most skilled workers.
Gareth El Mettouri, Associate Director of Middle East at Robert Half, said: “Managing a business in an evolving world isn’t easy. However, senior leaders are doing everything they can to ensure they have the finance and legal talent they need to seize new opportunities in the region.”
“With incredible demand for some professional services roles, businesses may need to adjust their expectations on seniority or salary. And they need to be prepared to pull out all the stops to compete for the best talent.”