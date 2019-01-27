The Dubai index has been falling ever since it hit a record high of more than 5.400 in 2014, and increasingly traders have turned indifferent towards the local stocks, shifting their attention to other regional or international stories in the region. Traded volume has also seen a declining trend, falling from a total of 115 billion in 2014, the highest since 2003, to 34 billion in 2018 as most of the traders resorted to selling than buying these stocks.