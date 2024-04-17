Abu Dhabi: The Emirates News Agency (WAM) has signed a media cooperation agreement with TV BRICS, the international network of media partners from the BRICS countries. The agreement, signed virtually by WAM Director-General Mohamed Jalal Alrayssi and TV BRICS CEO Janna Tolstikova, will facilitate daily news exchange in various languages, including text, images, and videos. This content will be shared across both platforms and distributed to their partners worldwide. Additionally, it will be featured in their news bulletins and disseminated through various media outlets. Alrayssi hailed the partnership with TV BRICS, viewing it as a catalyst for strengthening cultural and civilisational ties between the UAE and the BRICS nations. He further noted that the agreement aligns with the UAE’s unwavering commitment to promoting peace, development, and global prosperity, especially following the UAE’s joining of the BRICS group. For her part, Tolstikova expressed TV BRICS’ keenness to deepen media cooperation with WAM to benefit from the UAE’s economic and humanitarian development efforts in the international arena, given its pivotal role in global decision-making. She affirmed TV BRICS’ readiness to participate in the Global Media Congress, which aims to bolster international efforts, support global trends, and shape an innovative model for global media cooperation that drives sustainable development for a brighter future.