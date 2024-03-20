The US Federal Reserve kept its key monetary policy rate steady at a 22-year-high on Wednesday – the fifth consecutive time it has hit the pause button this year, as central bankers still anticipate cutting interest rates three times this year, according to new economic projections.
The Federal Open Market Committee, which was earlier poised to keep rates unchanged in a range of 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent at its two-day policy meeting, kept rates in check amid hopes of fresh US economic projections signalling fewer interest rate cuts and a later start to the policy easing than previously expected.
However, while the Fed now expects to cut their key interest rate three times in 2024 despite signs that inflation in the US stayed surprisingly high at the start of the year, they foresee fewer rate cuts in 2025, while slightly raising their inflation forecasts.
UAE holds interest rates steady
Shortly after the Fed's announcement, the UAE Central Bank said it's keeping its interest rate unchanged.
"The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has decided to maintain the Base Rate applicable to the Overnight Deposit Facility (ODF) without change at 5.40 per cent,” the regulatory body said in a statement.
Keep US rates higher for longer
The new Fed projections suggest policymakers are more inclined to keep rates higher for longer to make sure US inflation does not stall out above their 2 per cent goal, or flare up again.
By the end of 2025, policymakers anticipate a policy rate of 3.9 per cent, according to the median of their projections, implying an additional three quarter-of-a-percentage-point cuts next year. In December the median policymaker wrote down an end-2025 rate of 3.6 per cent.
- with inputs from Agencies