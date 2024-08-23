Washington: Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said Friday that the "time has come" for the United States to start cutting interest rates, adding that his "confidence has grown" that the battle against inflation is on track, AFP has reported.

"The time has come for policy to adjust," he said in a keynote speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium in the US state of Wyoming, according to prepared remarks, adding: "The direction of travel is clear."

Powell's comments come as rising risks to the job market left no room for further weakness and inflation was in reach of the Fed's 2 per cent target, offering an explicit endorsement of an imminent policy easing, Reuters has said.

"The upside risks to inflation have diminished. And the downside risks to employment have increased," Powell said in a highly anticipated speech. "The time has come for policy to adjust. The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," he said.

"It seems unlikely that the labor market will be a source of elevated inflationary pressures anytime soon. We do not seek or welcome further cooling in labor market conditions," he said about employment.

Traders on Friday added to bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates starting next month after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said "the time has come" to adjust policy and promised to do all he can to avoid further weakening of labor markets.