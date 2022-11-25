Dubai: The skills of those employed in UAE’s insurance and pension sector need to be in step with digital transformation targets, according to the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA).
“An innovative digital policy has been established, one that brings about updated and user-friendly characteristics in the delivery of services for its users, promoting features that embody GPSSA’s presence in the life of an Emirati,” said Mohammed Al Khayat, GPSSA’s Executive Director at the Digital IT Sector.
“The second feature includes digital intelligence, which provides flexible smart service solutions via the development of practical resolutions for UAE nationals. One that will speed-up deliverables and update required services periodically. This way, users are able to keep pace with the lifelong fluctuations and ongoing needs.
“The third factor of change consists of effective automated operations, utilization of resources and electronic connectivity with the support of diverse strategic partners in order to enhance the speed of service-completion.
“The fourth service includes security, privacy and transparency in information-flow through delivering speedy information and data access, while ensuring a user is fully secured.”
The GPSSA aims to transform the pension platform and ‘characterized by simplicity, easy access’, with the smart app enabling its holder to ‘complete a service anytime and from anywhere’.
The UAE pensions authority’s digital platform integrates an electronic portal for employers and insured individuals, as well as an app. That apart, there are ‘other pivotal systems’ developed internally and are related to managing operational processes within the UAE’s Pension Authority, the most important being the ‘Intellipen’ system.
“We will work towards transforming the role of employees from providers of services to engineers, developers and makers of opportunities that create customer happiness,” said Sharifa Mohamed Alblooshi, Head of Customer Happiness Department. “They will be able to conduct proactive financial planning for the post-retirement period through reliable data that will be available to users in the new pension platform.”
The GPSSA’s conference was on ‘The future of insurance in the UAE’ and held to mark UNESCO’s World Future Day on December 2.