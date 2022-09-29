Dubai: UAE’s Gulf Craft is getting started on its next super-yacht, the Majesty 160, and which would be the second largest one it would build. Production of the vessel will start shortly at the Umm Al Quwain facility.
The Majesty 160 will take on twin MTU 16V 2000 M87, 2000 HP engines, which can raise a top speed of 19.5 knots. At a cruising speed of 12 knots, the yacht would have a range of 3,500 nautical miles and a further extended range of 4,300 nautical miles at 10.8 knots. (The length of the yacht has not been revealed.)
“Our ongoing expansion plans, extensive global dealer network and a distinct product portfolio have seen us build a strong foothold in international markets, especially in Europe and the US,” said Mohammed Hussein AlShaali, the Chairman. In those markets, “we have witnessed a demand for larger lightweight yachts which provide competitive fuel economy and easy access to shallow waters.”
The cabin layout can accommodate up to 12 guests across its seven staterooms, and can also host a crew of up to nine members with five large crew cabins and private captain’s accommodation.
The Majesty 160, which will have a gross tonnage of 498, is designed by the Cristiano Gatto Design Studio in Italy while the naval architecture is by Van Oosennen Dutch Naval Architects.
“We have listened to our customers and have created the Majesty 160 which reinstates our position as the world’s leader in composite hull production,” Alshaali said.
Gulf Craft is coming off the delivery of its Majesty 175, to date the costliest production the company has taken on. The Majesty 175 holds the title of the ‘world’s largest composite-built production superyacht’.