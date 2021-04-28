Dubai: The first 5G-leased line has been taken out in the UAE, with China State Construction Engineering Corp. being the customer.
Corporate clients are to be the biggest user base for these ultra-speed networks as coverage widens and tariffs get traction. The first leased line was drawn by du, and guarantees high-speed download and upload speeds as well as provides “users with complete control, ensuring an uninterrupted and enhanced user experience,” du said in a statement.
“With futuristic infrastructure in place and the service strong enough to support enterprise needs – CSCEC M.E. will now have fast, reliable, and improved connectivity they can rely on,” said Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer, du.
The Dubai-headquartered telco is planning to implement several proof-of-concepts of the 5G leased line for enterprises in the near future.