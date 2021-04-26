1 of 12
Researcher Michelle Havlik of Australia dives into the water during a research trip in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 12
Fish swim above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah.
Image Credit: REUTERS
3 of 12
Researcher Michelle Havlik of Australia dives into the water during a research trip in the Red Sea.
Image Credit: REUTERS
4 of 12
Yui Takeshita, a marine biologist at Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, and Keaton Mertz dive while working on a project with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia October 23, 2019.
Image Credit: REUTERS
5 of 12
Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, works at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland
Image Credit: REUTERS
6 of 12
Fish swim above a coral reef in the Red Sea.
Image Credit: REUTERS
7 of 12
Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, speaks with fellow researchers Manoela Romano de Orte and Yui Takeshita while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
8 of 12
Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte and Grace Hinriens work with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
9 of 12
A diver swims above a coral reef in the Red Sea offshore of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) near the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
10 of 12
A dye used to monitor ocean currents spreads through sea water after being released by researcher Manoela Romano de Orte while working with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
11 of 12
Researcher Manoela Romano de Orte and student Grace Hinriens work to move a mooring anchor while working with Ken Caldeira, an atmospheric scientist at the Carnegie Institution for Science's Department of Global Ecology, while working at a research station on Lizard Island off the coast of Queensland, Australia.
Image Credit: REUTERS
12 of 12
The future Site of the city Neom, a planned cross-border city, stands empty before development begins in the Tabuk Province of northwestern Saudi Arabia.
Image Credit: REUTERS