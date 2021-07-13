Dubai: The UAE’s Federal Tax Authority recorded 655 tax violations amounting to Dh71.48 million in the second quarter. This was done after inspection checks of the local markets in tandem with the Ministry of Economy (MoE), Federal Customs Authority and other authorities.
The field inspections detected 2.86 million unregistered tobacco products that didn’t bear the Digital Tax Stamp, in addition to 202,000 other excise goods, including carbonated beverages, energy drinks, and sweetened drinks.
The inspections were done to ensure compliance with tax procedures, as well as protect consumers from trafficked products that do not meet quality specifications approved within the UAE. “The FTA is keen to implement the best global practices regarding the application of tax legislation and procedures,” said Khalid Ali Al-Bustani, FTA’s Director-General. These have “clearly defined mutual obligations between the Authority and taxpayers, through accurate control mechanisms that provide the highest standards of governance and transparency.”