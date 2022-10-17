Dubai: Aster DM Healthcare has launched its pharmacy operations in Saudi Arabia through a tie up with the Al Hokair Holding Group. The partners will create a network of 250 plus Aster pharmacies in the Kingdom in the next 5 years.
The partnership plans to open in high-street locations, communities and malls beginning with Riyadh. As Phase 2, the aim is to set up pharmaceutical manufacturing in the Kingdom.
Aster DM Healthcare currently operates 446 pharmacies in India, GCC and Jordan, including 201 in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Pvt. Ltd. under a brand license agreement. During the last financial year, Aster Pharmacy recorded 8 million visits across its units.
“Aster DM Healthcare entered Saudi Arabia through Aster Sanad Hospital in Riyadh in 2016,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare. “Being the largest, most populated, and fast-growing country in GCC, we have decided to expand our presence in the Kingdom. The plan is to expand our primary care footprint through the introduction of Aster Pharmacy to serve the large growing market and we are glad to partner with the prestigious Al Hokair Holding Group in this venture to set up 250 retail pharmacies in the first phase.”