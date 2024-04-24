Dubai: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), on Wednesday, unveiled an extensive strategy to spearhead research and studies concerning the advancement of the sixth generation of mobile networks (6G connectivity). Building on its 5G deployment in 2018, the UAE targets a transition to 6G by 2030, with the ongoing development of the advanced 5G network (5.5G), the TDRA said in a statement.

The TDRA’s 6G roadmap, starting in 2024, will establish a committee to drive scientific studies, research, and technical standards development, it said. Khalifa University will lead this effort, collaborating with global platforms like the ITU, IEEE, and 3GPP, alongside manufacturers, operators, and the TDRA, the authority has said.

Strategic collaborations with industrial, academic, and governmental sectors have been planned to enable 6G experiments, facilitated by TDRA’s provision of frequencies and regulatory frameworks. Utilizing the ‘ICT Regulatory Sandbox,’ these experiments aim to launch and widely adopt 6G services in the UAE before 2030, the TDRA said in a statement.

Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General, TDRA, said, “The 6G Roadmap aligns seamlessly with the futuristic directives of the UAE. It aims for 6G to echo the successes of the previous generations of telecommunications, because of which, our country consistently was in a leading position and inspired numerous others.”

The UAE’s 6G roadmap aligns with global sustainability goals, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption. This initiative seeks to deliver high-quality, smart, secure connectivity to benefit society and the economy.

Use case scenarios of 6G

According to the plan, 6G is poised to introduce new capabilities, including applications in AI, network virtualization, sensing, and comprehensive coverage. “Simultaneously, the existing capabilities of 5G will undergo enhancements, targeting improved efficiency in frequency spectrum utilization, connection density and traffic management,” the TDRA said in a statement.

Expected advancements in 6G foresee the support of innovative use cases, including digital transmission of human senses (sight, sound, taste, touch, and smell) worldwide, characterized by low latency and high accuracy.

“This breakthrough technology is expected to enhance the capabilities of robotics and elevate artificial intelligence,” it said.

“It can potentially revolutionize various domains, including autonomous intelligent transportation systems and transformative developments in healthcare, such as remote surgery and diagnostics. The realization of these groundbreaking technologies necessitates a global availability of additional radio frequencies,” TDRA explained.