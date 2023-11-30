Dubai: The UAE tech-telecom holding company e& is piloting a four-day work week - a move that could rewrite the whole work-life equation in the country with more government-related enterprises reportedly considering such a move.
"We are thrilled to pilot this initiative. Just as we continuously innovate in our products and services, we also recognise the need to modernise workplace strategies," said Dena Almansoori, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at e&. "What may have worked in the past may not be suitable for the future."
e& has piloted a four-day workweek for employees across three departments in the UAE, 'becoming the first technology company to embrace a global call for workplace flexibility'.
Who can join in
e& employees opting to for the pilot test can take a three-day weekend Friday to Sunday.
The company has in place a hybrid workplace with employees able to work remotely for a couple of days a week. One of those are Fridays, helping to 'focus on sustainability by reducing energy consumption in offices and carbon emissions through transportation'.
In the recent past, several blue-chip UAE companies (publicly listed or otherwise) have considered bringing in four-day work-week options, industry sources say. Now that e& Group has sort of taken the first step, there could be others joining in, the sources add.
Sharjah currently allows government departments to have a 3-day weekend.