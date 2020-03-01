A view of the Dubai Financial Market (DFM). Indices on the Dubai and Abu Dhabi bourses slumped on Sunday, with investors in panic-mode as countries worldwide rolled out bans on big gatherings and stricter travel restrictions as the new coronavirus spread further. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Indices on the Dubai and Abu Dhabi bourses slumped on Sunday, with investors in panic-mode as countries worldwide rolled out bans on big gatherings and stricter travel restrictions as the new coronavirus spread further.

The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) index dropped 4.1 per cent or 108.4 points to 2,479.48, while the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) fell 3.7 per cent or 194.9 points to 4,721.16.

Investor sentiment took a hit as governments in the Middle East over the weekend continued to warn their citizens and residents against traveling to coronavirus-hit countries including Iran where hundreds have tested positive for the virus and 43 people have died from it.

Shares in Dubai’s top lender Emirates NBD and real estate giant Emaar Properties, key indicators for region wide sentiment, sank 7.5 per cent and 4 per cent respectively. Budget carrier Air Arabia too was down over 4 per cent.

Emirates Group has seen a “measurable slowdown” in business from the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported, citing an internal document.

In Abu Dhabi, lenders drove declines with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) shares down 6.7 per cent, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and First Abu Dhabi Bank both falling over 5 per cent.