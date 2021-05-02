Dubai and Abu Dhabi stocks headed upward in early trades as robust first-quarter earnings kept the momentum going for the markets. Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai and Abu Dhabi stocks headed upward in early trades as robust first-quarter earnings kept the momentum going for the markets, while Qatar Exchange pulled back after undergoing a wide selloff.

Dubai Financial Market eked out 0.4 per cent at 2,616 points with Air Arabia appreciating past 2 per cent after recently announcing plans to resume flights for a number of destinations. That marked a sign that the aviation sector was opening up as parts of the world began to recover from the pandemic on the back of vaccine rollouts, though some other parts of the world slipped into fresh more intensive waves of the virus.

Real estate stocks moved higher as strong earnings kept the momentum going for the sector with Emaar Properties, Union Properties and Deyaar Development all trading upward.

Result-driven impetus

Dubai Investments scaled up 1.3 per cent after turning a profit maker in the first quarter. The firm reported profits amounting to around Dh124 million compared to Dh6.8 million reported in losses for the same period a year earlier. Total income jumped by over 37 per cent to Dh637.6 million on the back of strong performance led by the manufacturing, services and investment segments. Real estate stayed resilient.

The investment firm's bottom-line figures had nearly halved last year taking a hit from the health crisis, but the first-quarter numbers signal a clear rebounding from the negative growth.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange edged up 0.1 per cent at 6,055 points with First Abu Dhabi Bank, ADNOC Distribution and Abu Dhabi National Energy all trading higher. But the single-biggest boost came from the telecom operator Etisalat climbing 0.6 per cent after posting higher first-quarter profits late last week. Dana Gas ticked up a day ahead of going ex-dividend as Sunday is the last day for investors to claim the last declared dividends.

Down it goes